Morning Buzz: February 8

1. Step out your door and right into an entertainment district. More housing options could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids.

Developers want to add a new 16 story tower to Studio Park, that'll be built on top of the existing parking structure near US-131.

The $52 million proposal includes 165 residential apartments and 24 condominiums, along with a several first-floor amenities like a pool, terrace, fitness facility, and more. This is the second phase of the Studio Park Project.

Jackson Entertainment completed its first phase last fall.

2. A Kent County man had quite the sleepless night after winning a $150,000 Powerball Prize.

Joseph Bessert of Walker matched all four white balls in the January 24 drawing that's a $50,000 win. Thanks to Power Play, it was tripled to $150,000.

The 58-year-old says he was shocked and overwhelmed by the win. He plans to pay off his home and complete some renovations.

3. The Lions appear to have found their new offensive coordinator.

According to reports from the NFL Network and the Detroit Free Press, the tight ends coach Ben Johnson is being promoted to the job.

Johnson has been with the Lions for the last three seasons. He's replacing Anthony Lynn who was fired after losing play-calling responsibilities during the season.

It's not clear yet if head coach Dan Campbell or Johnson will call plays this year.

4. Whether you have a date or not, here are some deals to help you feel the love this Valentine's Day.

Chick-fil-a is ready to show its customers how they feel with its heart-shaped nugget tray.

Lowers can stop by any location to grab a heart-shaped tray filled with either chicken nuggets, mini chicken sandwiches, chocolate chunk cookies, or brownies.

Insomnia Cookie is up all night baking love into its All-Red Velvet Lineup featuring red velvet cookies, brownies, ice cream, and festive sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme wants you to share the love by buying a dozen of their exclusive valentine's day donuts.

Check out the social media accounts of your favorite chains for more special deals.

5. Go fly a kite for National Kite Flying Day!

Kites date back to 470 BC in China, but nobody is quite sure exactly why people started flying them.

Some say they were used to spy on enemies or send messages. Evidence shows people of the South Sea Islands used them to fish.

Modern kites have come a long way. People can still buy a diamond-shaped kite or get a complicated box or stunt kites.