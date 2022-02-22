Morning Buzz: February 22

1. Gilda's LaughFest needs you! Volunteers are crucial to supporting this year's festival set for March 16-20.

There are many ways volunteers can help leading up to and during the festival. They can expect to do everything from ushering to helping with audio-visual productions.

Volunteers will need to participate in pre-festival training.

Orientation will be provided for all new volunteers in-person and virtually. Additional training for specialized teams is scheduled in early March.

Visit laughfestgr.org to get started.

2. Ford International Airport's travel numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Last year, nearly 3 million people flew through Ford International. That's compared to 3.5 million at the end of 2019. This means Gerald Ford's travel rates have reached around 82 percent of pre-pandemic levels. It also makes 2021 the third highest year for travel in the airport's history.

July 2021 was a peak month for flights, with more than 300,000 travelers.

3. It can really be a ruff job. There's a new chief at the Lowell Fire Department, but he won't be going on any calls.

He's affectionately called "Little Chief." The golden retriever was supposed to be a family dog for the big chief Channon Witherell, but after some research, he figured out the dog would be best used as a firehouse pup.

Studies show having a dog in the firehouse can lower blood pressure, even slow breathing through

anxious moments, and provide comfort through difficult times.

Chief is four months old and already has more than 300 followers on Instagram.

4. If you're tired of taking down your face mask to unlock your iPhone, Apple has an update for that.

The company's latest update lets face ID users unlock their phones while wearing their masks.

The next iOS update is currently in its Beta stage and is expected to be fully released in mid-March according to a report.

Customers have to opt-in to use this feature, which recognizes the unique facial features around the eye area to confirm their identity. The option will be available to iPhone and iPad users.

The iOS update will include an Apple Card widget, new emojis, and a password management system for Safari.

5. St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner, and now at McDonald's you can get a Shamrock Shake.

Not only are they serving the classic dessert, but its Oreo-flavored counterpart, the Shamrock McFlurry.

The longtime favorite Shamrock Shake was first sold in 1970 and is made with Vanilla soft-serve ice cream, mint flavors, and whipped topping.

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will only be available for a limited time.