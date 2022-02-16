Morning Buzz: February 16

1. An extremely generous donation of $50,000 is heading to Feeding America West Michigan.

Bank of America had a company initiative to help employees get their booster vaccines.

For every Bank of America Employee in Grand Rapids who got their shot in January, $100 would go to a local hunger-relief organization.

The company also made additional contributions to that fund. The money will help Feeding America West Michigan serve about 200,000 people.

2. The West Michigan Whitecaps are gearing up for baseball season.

They're planning to have a ton of fun this summer. The caps released their promotional schedule, also kicking off their 7 Days of Deals, giving fans 24 hours to purchase tickets for some of the most popular promotions.

Deals include some new experiences this year, like Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, where they'll be playing in superhero-themed jerseys. Fan favorites like Star Wars Night will also return this year.

Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, at LMCU Ballpark.

3. Parents might want to swim towards this event! Baby Shark Live is coming to West Michigan!

The splash tour is making two stops in the West Michigan area. Splash along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo and at the DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids.

Presale tickets for both shows are going on sale later this week.

To learn more, just head to babysharklive.com.

4. Something else to look forward to this spring is Cedar Point!

The amusement park is planning to hire thousands of people for the upcoming season.

They're looking to fill about 6,500 seasonal jobs, who will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, from ride operations to servers, and security.

On-site housing is available for eligible staff members and the company says they offer discounts, reward programs, free admission to any Cedar Fair Park, and more.

Cedar Point opens on Saturday, May 7.

5. U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner returned to Iron River in the U.P. on Monday to a very warm welcome from his hometown.

He won gold in Mixed S snowboard Cross after a heartbreaking individual finish just two days earlier, and crowds lined the streets to show their appreciation.

Baumgartner is the third athlete from the Upper Peninsula to be a Winter Olympic Gold Medalist.