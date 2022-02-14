Morning Buzz: February 14

1. It may still be winter but this is a sure sign in Michigan that spring is near. The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo is opening today.

It'll be the 92nd year for the stand on Westnedge Avenue, where people can get fresh root beer or make an ice cream float.

They also offer hot dogs that can be covered with chili sauce. Monday through Saturday they'll be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

2. Love books? All Kalamazoo Public Library locations resume in-person services today.

Anyone visiting a Kalamazoo Public Library is asked to wear a mask.

All events will remain virtual, and meeting spaces are not available to rent.

Curbside pickup is still available.

3. Rams fans gathered in watching parties outside SoFi Stadium to see the LA Rams outlast the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

The win was the Rams' first Super Bowl victory while being in LA. The Rams won Super Bowl 34 in 2000 as the Saint Louis Rams.

The loss is Cincinnati's third Super Bowl appearance and was their first return to one in 33 years.

4. Americans are willing to pay up to show their love this Valentine's Day.

Across the U.S. people are expected to spend nearly $24 billion on Valentine's Day gifts this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That's up from nearly $22 billion last year.

As for what people will buy, they'll pretty much stick to the classics: candy, greeting cards, and flowers, in that order, top the list of most popular Valentine's Day gift items this year.

5. Today is the perfect day to give your kids a hug. Experts say COVID-19 and social distancing has taken away much of what kids may need the most from parents, their hugs and touch.

An Ohio-based clinical psychologist says hugs provide kids reassurance in uncertainty and much COVID behavior from adults has been "correction" and "policing".

Psychologists say to watch for cues your kids want hugs, then ask, be okay with a no, and find creative ways to situationally give hugs.