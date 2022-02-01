Morning Buzz: February 1

1. The FDA has fully approved Moderna's COVID vaccine. Until now, it has been given to adults under "emergency use" authorization.

It is now the second COVID vaccine to receive full FDA approval, along with Pfizer. Both vaccines are what are considered MRNA vaccinations.

A big difference is Moderna's has never been approved or authorized for people under 18 years old.

Pfizer's shot is fully approved for anyone 16 and older, and authorized for people as young as five years old.

2. How's a surprise trip sound? Grand Rapids Gold and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport are randomly selecting a person for roundtrip airfare to Denver. It'll be two nights in a hotel in downtown Denver and two lower bowl seats for the Nuggets game on February 14 against the Orlando Magic.

The Gold is the NBA G League affiliate of the Nuggets.

Registration is open until Friday morning at 7 a.m. A link to register is available here.

3. Don't want to leave the house to shop for groceries? SpartanNash grocery stores are making it a little easier by making home delivery free in the month of February.

Your order just has to be $35 or more.

SpartanNash owns D&W, Family Fare, and Forest Hills Foods, and the online mobile app prices are the same as the in-store prices.

The company decided to offer the promotion for those wanting to avoid the winter weather, or crowds, because of the pandemic.

Visit shopthefastlane.com to learn more.

4. Captain Kirk is not the only one boldly going where no man has gone before. NASA revealed an image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope.

They say it shows a galactic pair near a third galaxy and any Star Trek Fan will probably recognize the shape they make.

The two galaxies in the upper right appear to be interacting with one another, and together they resemble the famous starship on Star Trek, the USS Enterprise.

It was just one of two epic photographs taken by the Hubble. NASA also released a photo of an area of space where stars are formed called "The Chamaeleon Cloud Complex."

They say the bright blue glow is created by young stars reflecting off of the surrounding nebula.

5. Anything is possible at the Olympics, including food falling from the sky. Robots will be serving guests food at the 2022 Beijing Olympics from the ceiling.

The tech is reportedly installed to keep the spread of COVID down by limiting person-to-person interaction. Beijing's main media center has been equipped with automated cooks and servers to bring food to athletes, officials, and media workers.

Diners can order from an array of fast-food, western foods, or Chinese delicacies using their phones, then a retractable robot descends delivering the food to the table.

Robots will also be used to make drinks, grind coffee beans, and serve up ice cream.