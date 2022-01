GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport are holding a giveaway for a trip to the Denver Nuggets game on February 14th against the Orlando Magic.

A randomly selected winner will receive airfare to and from Denver on Southwest Airlines, lodging at the SpringHill Suites in downtown Denver, and two lower-bowl tickets to the Nuggets-Magic game.

Registration is open until Friday morning at 7 a.m., click here to enter.