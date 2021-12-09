Morning Buzz: December 9

1. The ice skating season at Rosa Parks Circle has yet to begin, but Grand Rapids officials are hoping to add another option! The city and the DDA plan to partner with Van Andel Arena to host public ice skating there.

The plan is pending approval of the proper funding, which will be considered during the city commission's meeting on December 14.

Skate dates, time slots, and COVID-19 protocols should be announced at a later date.

2. Since winter has rolled in, the red carpet is rolling out at Bittersweet Ski Resorts in Otsego.

They're ready for skiers and snowboarders to hit the slopes, which will open at 3 p.m.

The Sweet Express will not be running.

For more information on how to get a ticket or season pass, visit skibittersweet.com.

3. Tomorrow is the deadline for Operation Santa.

Operation Santa is a program run through the US Postal Service that has helped make children's dreams come true for more than a century.

Children are asked to write a physical letter, place it in an envelope with their full return address and postage stamp, and send it to Santa Calus at 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888.

Anyone who wants to help Santa out this year can learn more at uspsoperationsanta.com.

4. For the first time Pantone has mixed up a brand new hue for its Color of the Year.

The official color of 2022 is called "Very Peri," a dynamic periwinkle blue with a violet-red undertone.

It'll start being seen in a range of Microsoft apps like PowerPoint, Teams, Windows, and in digital screen savers.

Since the year 2000, Pantone's team of design experts study trends in art and fashion to select a color that highlights top global trends.

"Very Peri" is a color they say that symbolizes the future with a nod towards innovation and change. It's also a welcome departure from peak pandemic year 2021, which featured a considerably more drab Ultimate Gray.

5. This time of the year is an especially good time to find delicious pastries. So what better time to celebrate National Pastry Day than today?

To celebrate, you could enjoy a pastry from your local bakeries like a cinnamon roll, a piece of pie, or an eclair. Or, make something from scratch.

Basic ingredients for pastries include flour, sugar, milk, butter, baking powder, and eggs.