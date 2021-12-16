Morning Buzz: December 16

1. A wonderful low-cost holiday shopping experience as homeless agencies in Grand Rapids teamed up for their annual Christmas store on Wednesday.

Mel Trotter and Degage Ministries set up shop inside the Lagrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church.

The organizations were able to stock the church with a variety of clothes, toys, and other holiday gifts, thanks to community members who stepped up to donate.

It ensured that everyone can buy a gift or two for their loved one this holiday season. Those who stopped by were also given a personal shopping assistant to help them shop around and find what they need.

2. Know of a family that could use a helping hand this holiday season? Fox 17 and Todd Wenzel Buick GMC of Grand Rapids want to pay it forward. It's called the Fox 17 Grocery Giveaway.

Six winners will receive a $150 gift card for themselves plus another one to give to another family.

If you want to enter your name into the contest, click here.

3. A Christmas Light Show was a very special treat for Mary Free Bed patients.

Mary and Brite is a holiday light event for patients and families staying at the hospital.

It's modeled after the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark as patients were able to walk or wheel through the lights in Mary Free Bed's outdoor therapy garden.

Patients enjoyed hot cocoa, made holiday cards, interacted with therapy dogs, listened to carolers, and even chatted with Santa Clause himself.

For details on future events put on by the hospital, you can visit maryfreebed.com.

4. America's center of wheeling-and-dealing gets a good deal as it lands a major sports event.

Las Vegas, the city known for its stopover location of gambling casinos and glitzy show entertainment has landed the NFL's Super Bowl 58.

The city celebrated with a big roll-out in blazing lights as 50 properties, most major hotels on the Las Vegas Strips, helped pump up the event on their Marquees for about an hour.

Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders since 2020, will be the playing venue for the event, on February 11, 2024.

The high-tech and fully-enclosed arena currently seat 65,000.

5. Nabisco's most recognized cookie keeps that chocolate biscuit and is rolling out two new flavors next year.

Oreo keeps cranking out new flavor tryouts that latch on with Oreo-lovers everywhere, and its two newest flavors: Ultimate Chocolate Oreo and Toffee Crunch Oreo land on store shelves in early January.

Ultimate Chocolate Oreo is a limited-edition cookie with three chocolates; white, milk, and dark chocolate in between the usual chocolaty cookies.

Toffee Crunch Oreo will be a permanent edition with toffee creme and sugar crystals that give the crunch in between the chocolate cookies.

Oreo has brought nine recent limited-edition new cookie flavors to stores.