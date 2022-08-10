Morning Buzz: August 10

1. Winter coats are great hand-me-downs, but they're often the first to wear out. So this year, North Kent Connect is asking for your help.

Now through September 15, they're looking for people to donate brand new winter coats for kids at their north entrance or household donation area.

Find a sizing chart on their website.

2. A local non-profit is putting the word out, hoping to bring in more reading tutors.

SLD Read serves kids in Mecosta, Kent, and Kalamazoo Counties. They offer one-on-one tutoring to those who may have a tough time learning how to read on their own.

They have around 100 kids on their waitlist, so they're looking to hire more paid, and volunteer positions.

To learn more, visit sldread.org.

3. The first demonstration in Michigan for Gravity Industries' Jet Suit happened on Tuesday.

Fox 17 was there to see it firsthand as it flew over the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

Gravity Industries is based in the UK and was created to push the boundaries of human flight.

The test pilot says the suit is controlled by body movements and says it's easier than learning how to skateboard or snowboard.

4. Want to try rowing? The Grand Rapids Rowing Club is offering a free Learn to Row Day on Saturday, August 13. It's part of the Comstock Park Mill Creek Days.

You'll start with a quick tour of the boathouse in which you'll get acquainted with the boats and try out an indoor rower. After that, you'll get to head down the Grand River and row with experienced members.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and no sign-up is needed. All ages are welcome, but you must be entering 8th grade in the fall to take part in the water experience.

Be ready to sign a general waiver and you can learn more at grandrapidsrowing.com.

5. The famed Motown Museum celebrated the first phase of its expansion this week. Hitsville USA is now expanding into a creative hub for the next generation.

During Monday night's community event, a young group who calls themselves the Fab 5 serenaded a crowd of star-studded guests, including Motown legend Smokey Robinson.

The first two phases of work are now done, with one more to go.

The Motown Museum will restart limited walking tours on August 14, with full tours beginning October 1.