GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids got a glimpse of the future Tuesday when Gravity Industries demonstrated its Jet Suit.

The Jet Suit demonstration happened ahead of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo taking place later this week at the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Gravity Jet Suit demonstration was the first time the company tested the technology out in the state of Michigan.

Gravity pilot Alexander Wilson put on a show for city officials and members of the media at Lyon Square on Tuesday, showing off the suit while flying over the Grand River.

WATCH: Jet Suit pilot soars over Grand Rapids ahead of Advanced Manufacturing Expo

Gravity designs, builds and flies Jet Suits.

You can check out the Jet Suit yourself at the Advanced Manufacturing Expo on August 11 at 4 p.m.

The Advanced Manufacturing Expo is happening August 11-12 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the DeVos Place. The expo is free to attend, and free two-hour parking passes are available for the first 2,000 attendees.

The event will have 260+ exhibitors on hand, and Gravity is scheduled to give the keynote address.

You can learn more about the Advanced Manufacturing Expo online.

