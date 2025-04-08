Morning Buzz: April 8, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Muskegon YMCA's Healthy Kids Day Coming Soon

Mark your calendars for the Muskegon YMCA's Healthy Kids Day, a free annual event taking place at McGraft Park on April 25th from 5-8 PM. The event aims to encourage healthy kids, healthy families, and a healthy start to the summer season with a variety of family-friendly activities. The first 100 families will receive a $150 Home Chef meal card. The Mobile Farmers Market will be on-site, and attendees can get a preview of the YMCA Day Camp. For more information, visit Muskegon YMCA.

Whitecaps Performance Center Opens at LMCU Ballpark

The ongoing updgrades at LMCU Ballpark reached a new milestone with the ribbon-cutting of the Whitecaps Performance Center on April 3rd. Located along the third base line and featuring distinctive "splash of milk" window designs, the new center will serve as the primary training and recovery hub for Whitecaps athletes, offering advanced fitness equipment, recovery zones, and on-site nutrition support. The facility will also be accessible to local high school and college teams, trainers, hitting coaches, and businesses for training, team building, and wellness education. The Whitecaps have started their season strong at 3-0 and will play the Lake County Captains tonight. For the latest team info and schedule, visit whitecapsbaseball.com.

Aquinas Baseball Coach Terry Bocian Inducted into Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Aquinas' baseball coach Terry Bocian on his induction into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame. During his 30 years coaching the Saints, he achieved 30 winning seasons and 30 playoff appearances. He was the first Michigan college coach to reach 1,000 victories in a single sport, amassing a total of 1,079 wins. He later became Athletic Director, expanding the Saints' program from 9 to 25 sports by the time he retired. The official induction ceremony will be held on Friday, August 15th at the Lansing Lugnuts game. Congrats Coach Bo!

Holland Community Theatre Presents "Every Little Crook and Nanny"

Get ready for laughs as the Holland Community Theatre presents "Every Little Crook and Nanny," opening this Friday. This comedy tells the hilarious story of retired nanny Lillie Scones, who unexpectedly becomes involved in a mobster's heist. The play features a cast of quirky seniors and clumsy criminals, promising plenty of comedic moments. Performances begin this weekend and continue every weekend through Tulip Time. For tickets and more information, visit thehollandcommunitytheatre.org/tickets or call the box office at 616-396-2021. Tulip Time tickets are available at www.tuliptime.com.

Support Camp Kidwell with Spring Flower Fundraiser

Help beautify your yard this spring while supporting young campers through Camp Kidwell's Spring Fundraiser. Campers are selling flowers to earn credits towards camp. If you're already planning to attend camp or considering it, head to Camp Kidwell to learn more. Families can create their own fundraising page, allowing friends to purchase flowers directly from them or the camp scholarship fund page. A variety of options are available, including flats, hanging baskets, and patio pots. The sale runs now through April 20th.

