Morning Buzz: April 20

1. The Grand Rapids Public Museum is partnering with Hope Network for a sensory-friendly museum night tonight from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The museum will adapt sounds, lighting, and activities in all the exhibits, including the planetarium show – to provide an inclusive experience for all.

It's all in conjunction with the Hope Network Bridge Walk for Autism at 5:00, joining more than 1000 community members for a walk that supports inclusiveness, neurodiversity, and the belief that everyone should be included.

You must pre-register for both events. Go to tickets.grpm.org and hopenetwork.org for information.



2. Today is Volunteer Recognition Day - and Governor Whitmer is using that to put the call out to you - to nominate individuals, businesses, or organizations that are making a difference for the Governors' Service Awards.

The winners go above and beyond getting things done that make for real change in people's lives.

You have until June 16 to get those nominations in. While you're at it, why not submit these deserving people to our Pay It Forward Campaign?

Every month Fox 17 chooses an individual who gives of their time or talent to better their community, and new this year, our Pay It Forward Spotlight. We now have separate, specific categories - first responders, veterans, and health care workers.

You can head to fox17online.com for all of the nomination information.

3. Grand Rapids Ballet just announced its 2023-24 season.

It'll feature an abundance of world-premiere choreography, an array of well-known inspirational pieces, and beloved classical works as well.

The season will kick off in August with the summer series and further down the line will be the Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty.

Also, to get the best seats in the house, think about becoming a season subscriber. Learn more at grballet.com.



4. Downtown Holland is looking for performing artists and groups interested in participating in the 2023 Street Performer Series.

This year's series will kick off on Thursday, June 15, and will continue every Thursday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through August 17.

Performing artists and groups, including musicians, jugglers, caricature artists, dancers, magicians, balloon twisters, face painters, and more, are all highly encouraged to apply for a chance to participate.

Apply or learn more at downtownholland.com.

5. The ODC Network, a nonprofit organization working to expand environmental education and conservation projects across West Michigan, has acquired a 295-acre parcel of land along the Kalamazoo River.

Called the River Junction Preserve, it will butt up to part of the Allegan State Game Area. With the acquisition, ODC Network says it will help protect more of the habitats along the river and floodplains in Allegan County.

The River Junction Preserve is expected to open to the public this fall.