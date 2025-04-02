Morning Buzz: April 2, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

ArtPrize Artist Registration Now Open

Artists, get ready! ArtPrize registration is now open. This unique event will turn the entire downtown of Grand Rapids into a sprawling, vibrant art gallery. Compete for substantial cash prizes in diverse categories like 2D, 3D, time-based, and new media. Don't miss your chance to showcase your talent! Register by May 30th. Solo artists: $65; groups: $130. Student/faculty discounts available to encourage emerging artists. Visit app.artprize.org to secure your spot.

Advocate for Immigrant Children's Rights

The Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights seeks dedicated volunteers to advocate for the rights of unaccompanied immigrant children in federal custody, who are facing complex deportation proceedings. This vital role involves providing support and ensuring these children's voices are heard. Training is available early next month, with an informational Zoom session on April 8th. Adults of all cultures, professions, races, ethnicity, and social backgrounds are encouraged to apply and make a real difference. Visit theyoungcenter.org for more details.

Long Road Distillers Wins at National Spirits Competition

Grand Rapids' Long Road Distillers earned an impressive six medals at the prestigious American Craft Spirits Association Competition, further solidifying their reputation for exceptional craft spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. They received silver medals for their flagship Michi-Gin, refreshing Lavender Lemonade RTD, and flavorful Michigan Raspberry Liqueur, and bronze medals for their unique Original Aquavit, complex Amaro Pazzo, and energizing Nitro Espresso Martini RTD. Their canned cocktail line continues to excel, using locally sourced ingredients. Congrats!!

Local Artist Wins Red Wings Contest

University of Michigan sophomore Brenna Zaborowski achieved a heartwarming victory in the Rehmann Red Wings Art Contest, receiving $5,000 and the opportunity to fulfill her dad's lifelong dream of seeing a game in person. Her winning piece, "Our Fan Family," beautifully celebrates and pays tribute to the diverse ways people experience hockey fandom, capturing the spirit of community and passion. She was honored with a special pre-game celebration on March 27th. For information regarding the Rehmann Red Wings art contest, click here: nhl.com/redwings/fans/rehmann-art-contest.

Kalamazoo Hosts USA Hockey 14U Tier II National Tournament

Over 800 players on 44 teams are competing for a coveted national title as Kalamazoo welcomes the USA Hockey 14U Tier II National Tournament at the Wings Event Center and Wings West Ice Arena. The action-packed tournament begins today with round-robin play, leading up to the intense quarter and semi-finals on April 5th, and the highly anticipated championship game on April 6th. This exciting event, presented by Discover Kalamazoo Sports and Greenleaf Hospitality Group, showcases the talent of young hockey players from across the nation. For more information, visit nationals.usahockey.com.

