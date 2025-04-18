Morning Buzz: April 18, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Registration Open For West Michigan Works' Summer Youth Career Readiness Program

There are more opportunities open for young people to get real-world career experience and workforce development through Ascend at West Michigan Works! The Summer Youth Career Readiness Program runs for six weeks from June 23 to August 1.

It is open to youth ages 14-24 in Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa Counties. Participants will make $14 an hour and gain valuable work experience in roles that align with their career interests.

There is a 20-hour weekly commitment and multiple industries involved.

The deadline to apply is May 5. Head to westmiworks.org for more information.

Care Beyond The Chair Event To Benefit Barbers, Stylists, and Cosmetologists

Barbers, stylists, cosmetologists, are all workers that see people face to face every day. Those professionals are invited to a free "Care Beyond The Chair" training to equip them as mental health champions within their communities.

These sessions will teach participants how to recognize signs of mental health changes, initiate meaningful conversations, take supportive action, and build resilience; skills beneficial for both personal well-being and client interactions. The training will also feature a film emphasizing mental health awareness.

The event will be be Wednesday, April 30 at the Willow Room at Calvin University from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Inaugural Shelley Irwin Fun Run This Weekend

Get the whole family together - pups and all - to help support public media tomorrow morning at the Shelley Irwin Fun Run. The West Michigan broadcasting icon and athelete is hosting her first ever event.

It's a non-competitive acctive endeavor celebrating WGVU and it's beloved morning show host. Choose from a 5K Fun Run, a two-mile walk, or a one-mile kid and dog walk, followed by an Easter egg hunt.

Proceeds support WGVU's mission to inform, educate, and inspire. It's all happening at Millennium Park.

Head to the Shelley Irwin Fun Run on Facebook to register ahead of time.

GSRP's "Preschool, Here I Come!" Open House Opportunities

Enrollment is officially underway for fall with the tuition-free Kent ISD Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP).

This opportunity is available to all families with children who will turn four years old by December 1. To discover the benefits of GSRP firsthand and meet their dedicated teachers, families are invited to attend "Preschool, Here I Come!" Open House events scheduled for Thursday, April 24 and Friday, April 25.

These events will take place at multiple convenient locations across Kent County and within the Thornapple-Kellogg school district.

With enrollment now open and continuing while classroom spaces remain available, interested families are encouraged to visit freepreschoolkent.org or call (616) 447-2409 to find specific open house locations and secure their child's spot.

National Parks Week at Sleeping Bear Dunes

Celebrate National Parks Week with a visit to Michigan's favorite, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore tops the list for the Mitten State out of our six National Parks.

Tomorrow is free admission day! It's recognized for it's towering sand dunes, senic drives, and postcard-worthy views. It's 100% worth the trip north.

Nationally, Sleeping Bear came in at number 80. The top five are the Smokey Mountains, Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii, and Mammoth Cave in Kentucky.

