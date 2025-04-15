Morning Buzz: April 15, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Ferris State Hosts 19th Annual Special Olympics Game

The Ferris State Men's and Women's Basketball teams are hosting the 19th annual charity Heart-to-Heart, Hand-In-Hand Unified Special Olympics benefit game tonight.

The Bulldog squads will tip off at 7:00 P.M. at the Jim Wink Arena.

The two teams are made up of both men's and women's players, plus Special Olympics Area 5 athletes. Admission is free, but donations are accepted at the door. The event is sponsored by the Ferris State Sports Communication Program and all proceeds will go to the athletes of Area 5.

Light The World Giving Machines Raised Nearly $50,000 In 2024

A special giving machine helped raise nearly $50,000 for area charities this holiday season.

"Light The World" giving machines were installed around the world and here at the Woodland Mall. It gave individuals the opportunity to donate essential items like food, clothing, and medicine both locally and globally with just a button push and swipe of a card.

The area non-profits that benefited include The Salvation Army of Kent County, Habitat For Humanity Kent, Family Promise of West Michigan, Bethany Christian Service, and St. Gianna's No-Cost Baby Boutique through Catholic Charities.

100% of every donation went directly to the chosen charity.

Volunteers Needed for Mel Trotter Annual Easter Meal

Mel Trotter is hosting it's annual Easter meal for the community this week, and there's still a need for volunteers.

About 400 guests are expected to sit down to pasta salad, deviled eggs, ham, chicken and beef, plenty of sides, and dessert.

Community volunteers will help prepare and plate the food, plus clean up. This is all happening Wednesday from noon-2:30 P.M. at Mel Trotter in Grand Rapids.

Head to meltrotter.org to register.

Volunteers Needed For Homeless Veteran Stand Down

Help support homeless veterans in our area during a special event this fall.

The call is going out to vendors, organizations, and volunteers to reach our veterans who may need help with food, clothing, employment resources, healthcare, housing, and legal resources. There is also a need for volunteers who can help before, during, and after the event.

This is happening September 11 through Kent County Veterans Services, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They hope to serve more than 100 veterans this year.

If you're interested, you can find a link on our website, fox17morningmix.com.

4H Support License Plates Available To Michigan Drivers

Michigan drivers can now show their support for 4H with a new license plate. The newly released plate is now available through the Secretary of State.

It displays the signature 4H clover, and part of the proceeds from every sale will go to support Michigan 4H youth. The new 4H plate will cost $35. $25 of that will benefit youth development.

Last year, Michigan 4H reached more than 137,000 young people through hands-on learning experiences that allow youth to explore their passions while growing confidence, life skills, and responsibility.

