Michigan-made film 'Deer Camp '86' coming to theaters

A Michigan-made film, "Deer Camp '86," is getting a wide release on the silver screen later this month. Set in picturesque "up North," the film follows the journey of six "knuckleheads" who set out on a hunting trip only to find something much more sinister.

While the film has won awards for special effects, it isn't all blood and gore. Actor and producer Paul Wilson said it was "about 40% comedy" with plenty of references Michiganders will recognize. Wilson was joined by actor Noah LaLonde as we learned more about the film.

You can get more information and tickets to see Deer Camp '86 here.

