Michigan author releases second novel focusing on her Ojibwe community in the Upper Peninsula

Angeline Boulley saw groundbreaking success with her debut novel, "Firekeeper's Daugher", set on Sugar Island and Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Her story was a murder-mystery that focused on a teenage Ojibwe girl and her life growing up in the Native community. It was a NY Times bestseller, a TIME magazine Best YA Book of All Time, a Reese Witherspoon YA Book Club pick and more. Now there are plans in the works to make it at NETFLIX series.

Boulley just released her second novel, "Warrior Girl Unearthed" - another high-stakes thriller. This story spotlights the Native repatriation movement, as well as the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis. The story focuses on Perry Firekeeper-Birch, a laidback twin who doesn't want to stray far from her home on Sugar Island. But the crisis of missing Indigenous women gets close to home as her family becomes involved in a high-profile murder investigation and greedy grave robbers see to profit off of what belongs to her Anishinaabe tribe. It has Perry questioning everything she knows.

