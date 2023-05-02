Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Michigan author releases second novel focusing on her Ojibwe community in the Upper Peninsula

Posted at 10:27 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 10:27:59-04

Angeline Boulley saw groundbreaking success with her debut novel, "Firekeeper's Daugher", set on Sugar Island and Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Her story was a murder-mystery that focused on a teenage Ojibwe girl and her life growing up in the Native community. It was a NY Times bestseller, a TIME magazine Best YA Book of All Time, a Reese Witherspoon YA Book Club pick and more. Now there are plans in the works to make it at NETFLIX series.

Boulley just released her second novel, "Warrior Girl Unearthed" - another high-stakes thriller. This story spotlights the Native repatriation movement, as well as the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis. The story focuses on Perry Firekeeper-Birch, a laidback twin who doesn't want to stray far from her home on Sugar Island. But the crisis of missing Indigenous women gets close to home as her family becomes involved in a high-profile murder investigation and greedy grave robbers see to profit off of what belongs to her Anishinaabe tribe. It has Perry questioning everything she knows.

Learn more at angelineboulley.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather