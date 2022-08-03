Michelle Dunaway joins Fox 17 Morning Mix as co-host

Michelle Dunaway, who has been a FOX 17 Morning New anchor since November 2021, is transitioning to a new role. Beginning on August 15, West Michigan viewers can see Michelle on FOX 17 Morning Mix.

Michelle will join Todd Chance as a co-host on FOX 17’s popular lifestyle show. Since its launch in December 2014, Morning Mix has become one of West Michigan’s most watched local lifestyle shows.

“After searching around for a host, it became apparent the right person for the job was already in the building,” said Andrea Shaner, Executive Producer of FOX 17 Morning Mix. “Michelle will be an incredible asset to the Morning Mix team with her experience hosting a lifestyle show in Northern Michigan.”

In addition to being a co-host on the Morning Mix, Michelle will also take on the role of Community Relations Manager for FOX 17. Michelle has been active in the non-profit sector throughout her career. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Special Olympics Michigan. She’s also worked with Ronald McDonald House, Hospice of Michigan Foundation, and other community organizations.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge connecting FOX 17 with West Michigan communities, bringing people, organizations, and businesses together to make a difference where we live,” said Michelle Dunaway. “I can’t wait to share the stories of the generous, selfless individuals in our area who are changing lives every day.”

Michelle Dunaway graduated from Columbia College Chicago, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism. Her broadcasting career has spanned more than twenty years. Most recently, she was at 9 & 10 News in Cadillac, Michigan, where she hosted their lifestyle show.