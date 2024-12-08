WATCH: FOX 17 walks the Grand Rapids Santa Parade, tree lighting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Santa Claus came to town on Saturday when the Grand Rapids Santa Parade rolled through the city.

Sponsored by Gentex, the parade is a time-honored tradition that's historically taken place during the day. This year, though, Santa and his sleigh showed up as the sun set as Christmas lights illuminated their path.

Stepping off at 5:00pm on the corner of Michigan Street and Division Avenue, the parade meandered through downtown before stopping near Rosa Parks Circle, where the city's annual tree lighting ceremony took place at 6:45pm.

Along the route, many members of the FOX 17 family (and the new Weather Warrior) waved to the crowd.

