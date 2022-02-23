Numbers and Nuptials: Why so many people chose today to get married

It’s quirky and easy to remember – what more could you want out of an anniversary date?

February 22nd, 2022, read on a calendar as 2/22/22 is obvious in its uniqueness. For the first time since November 11th, 2011, the month, day, and year digits on the calendar all match. It’s a palindrome; some people call it angel numbers. But couples around West Michigan took it as the perfect day to tie the knot.

“We were like well, what’s a cool date that we can pick,” said Drew Griswold, alongside his now-wife Alanna. “And we were like, eh, we’ll do 2/22 of 2022.”

They weren’t alone. A few minutes after the Griswold’s ceremony, Luke Yarrington and Emily Cant arrived at the courthouse for their wedding, also chosen intentionally for the date.

“It comes around what, once in a lifetime right?” said Yarrington.

“My cousins got married on our ninth-year anniversary, so we couldn’t get married on our actual anniversary,” said Cant. “So we decided to one-up them with a better date,” she jokingly added.

At the Holland District Courthouse alone on Tuesday (also being dubbed Twosday by palindrome enthusiasts) Magistrate Vernon Helder performed seven ceremonies in marathon fashion.

“You don’t always come to the courthouse for good reasons, so weddings are typically fun,” he said.

Magistrate Helder said people seem to be drawn to unique dates, like 1/11/11 a few years back or the more recent 2/2/22 just a few weeks ago.

Although couples won’t have a date where all the digits are the same for a long while, the remaining dates in February 2022 are all palindromic, meaning they can be read the same forwards as backwards.