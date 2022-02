KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo brewery is participating in Two Hearted Day (2-22-22) on Tuesday.

In celebration, Bell’s Brewery says its Eccentric Cafe is open from 3–9 p.m. with $2 off Hearted flights, two appetizers for the price of one, and a free Two Hearted plastic cup.

We’re told attendees may also “hunt for a heart” next door inside the general store with various discounts available until 6 p.m.

View some of the brewery’s events on its website.

