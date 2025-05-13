Merchants and Makers Springs Into New Season

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Merchants and Makers is back with the highly anticipated return of their market season, bringing you not one, but two fantastic opportunities this May to start the season.

Mark your calendars for the Spring Market on Sunday, May 18th! From 10 AM to 3 PM, the iconic Fulton Street Market will transform into a bustling haven for over 100 talented makers. Live music will be provided by Lauryn Allen and Gibson Knights. Food trucks, like Boujee Bowls, Patty Matters, Wok Me Up Food Truck, and others will be on hand as well. Admission is $3 (kids are free) and both cash and cards will be accepted at the door.

If you can't make it to that event, join them at the Third Annual Market at John Ball Zoo on Saturday, May 31st! From 9 AM to 4 PM, the Fulton Street Parking Lot, right at the zoo's entrance, will once again host over 100 local makers showcasing their one-of-a-kind creations.

This FREE community event offers another fantastic chance to shop local while enjoying a different kind of backdrop. Live music from Elijah Russ and Max Lockwood along with food trucks on site.

Merchants and Makers is buzzing with excitement to bring these two fantastic events to Grand Rapids, offering perfect opportunities to SHOP LOCAL!