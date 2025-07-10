Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Merchants and Makers returns to Grand Haven

Shoppers can visit Grand Haven's Chinook Pier on July 12 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Merchants and Makers Market in Grand Haven
Merchants and Makers is a West Michigan staple, bringing hundreds of local artisans and makers together to reach out to the community, engage with customers and other small businesses, and have fun in the process.

The "Etsy in person" will return to the lakeshore, at Grand Haven's Chinook Pier on July 12 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Over 100 local makers will be selling their products. Food trucks and live music will be present, and like all Merchants and Makers events, it is free to attend.

Christina Hutton, Assistant Market Director and Ed Runyon from one of the vendors, Runyon House Roasts, joined Michelle on the AllSeasons Living patio to discuss the event's past success and what shoppers can look forward to this weekend.

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information as well as a list of future events this summer! You can also RSVP to this event on Facebook.

