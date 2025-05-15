Mental Wellness Community Event this weekend at Garfield Park

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

All are invited to a special event in Garfield Park this Saturday as a Mental Wellness Community Event is scheduled from 1:30-4:30 in the afternoon.

The goal is to unite, build, and strengthen the community through sharing resources in a fun and safe environment.

Among the organizations and businesses there will also be plenty of family fun to be had with children's games, line dancing, live entertainment, food trucks, ice cream trucks, and more!

Watch our interview to learn more and then make plans to attend!

