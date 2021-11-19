Meijer's Simply Give double match days to help fight hunger

As you fill your cart with all of the holiday fixings at Meijer, with one scan of a $10 Simply Give card, you can help those who face hunger. Now through Thanksgiving, it's a double match for your Simply Give donations.

Since 2008, Simply Give has helped stock food pantries throughout the Midwest. Once you purchase the $10 gift card, it is converted into a Meijer Food-Only Gift card , donated directly to those pantries to fill their shelves.

Even if you use Meijer pick-up or home delivery, you can purchase a Simply Give card.

To learn more about the Simply Give program, click here.