Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give featuring local eats and drinks in concessions

Supporting local restaurants has become a big part of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give through the Grand Taste tent. This year, the tournament will take place June 17-20 at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids. With State mandates not allowing enough time to have the Grand Taste at the tournament this year, executive director Cathy Cooper shared how restaurants like Sand Chez Bistro are stepping up along with breweries.

Jacob Johnson, Executive Chef of San Chez and his crew are very familiar with the Grand Taste and weighed in on what it was like to have it postponed due to Covid last year. But, expect to find San Chez out on the course this year, in a new way along with other restaurants/breweries.

You can buy tickets to the Meijer LPGA Classic for just $10 a day on MeijerLPGAClassic.com and kids under 17 get in free with a ticketed adult.