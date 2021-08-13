Meet Friday's Friend: Willow

Looking for a boating buddy this summer? Meet Maverick now at the Humane Society of West Michigan. She is fee waived!!

Meet Beach Babe and mer-pup, Willow! Splashing about in the water is her all-time favorite pastime, but she also likes playing fetch and tug-o-war with stuffy toys! Willow would love to be the center of attention as the one and only pet in her new home. She does love being with her people and would do best in a quiet, routine, adult-only home. Willow enjoys exploring in the yards and laying in the grass at HSWM, and would love to have a fenced-in yard of her own to safely play in with her family. This speckled lady is an adorable little juggernaut of energy and love, and we can't wait for the perfect family to find her!If you're ready to make Maverick your first mate, please visit website at hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs or contact our Adoptions Department at adoptions@hswestmi.org

2. Reba’s Road to Recovery Fundraiser

At HSWM, they do all they can to help animals in need, no matter the situation.

HSWM recently took in a dog named Reba, knowing she would need lots of TLC. Not sure what her situation was before arriving in their care, but it's clear that Reba's life hasn't been easy. Not only did she have over 80 buck-shot bullets lodged in her pelvic region, but she also has serious deformities that cause pain in her pelvis as well. Reba came to us needing help, and we welcomed her with open arms--but we can only give this girl the life she deserves with YOUR support!

Reba has a long road to recovery ahead, including a potential FHO surgery (Femoral Head Ostectomy), which is a procedure that removes the top part of the femur so it can sit more comfortably in the hip socket. Unfortunately, Reba has too much scar tissue and arthritis to receive a full hip replacement, so this is her only option available. This costly procedure is only offered by specialists and done on animals with trauma to the hip, pelvis, and femur. To allow Reba the opportunity to have a long and comfortable life, they need your help!

Please consider making a donation to support her medical costs--any amount makes a big difference! If there are any additional funds donated to this fundraiser, we will use them for other animals that have severe medical issues. Thank you, in advance, for helping to support pets who truly need you!

Donation Link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/680751689992716/ [facebook.com]

3. Kibble Konnection Program

Everyone falls on hard times sometimes, and there's no shame in asking for help. HSWM is proud to be a source of support for both pets AND families by offering pet food assistance! You can schedule a one-time food pickup, or become a member of our Kibble Konnection program, which provides pet food to families in need on a regular basis!

We know many pet parents would rather eat ramen noodles for months than let their pets suffer--but we don't believe anyone should ever have to make that choice. Let then help you and your furry family members!

Visit our website for more details at hswestmi.org/kibble-konnection and contact our Community Resource Coordinator at communityresource@hswestmi.org for scheduling and further information.

4. #HelpOurShelters Initiative

All year long animal shelters nation-wide work hard to help pets and people in need in our communities. Now it’s time to #HelpOurShelters!In partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation, we are bringing attention to the struggles shelters are facing all across the US. Between overcrowding, seasonal high-intake, short-staffing, scarcity of shelter veterinarians, and slowing adoptions, the majority of shelters are struggling to care for all the animals entering their facilities.We need you to help us, and shelters nationwide, by becoming a foster family, adopting a cat or dog into your home, or making a donation to help with our expenses. Every action you take really helps to make a difference! On behalf of the animals we are privileged to care for, we thank you!

