Meet Friday's friend, Nera, from Humane Society of West Michigan

Today's featured pet in our Friday's Friend segment is 12 year-old Nera.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Humane Society of West Michigan has lots of adorable, adoptable senior pets in our care waiting for loving homes.

Take Nera for example! Don't be fooled by her RGF, (resting grumpy face) this little lady is a total sweetheart! This golden girl is looking for a forever home that will let her settle in, relax, and live life in the lap of luxury. Although she is a little older, she still has lots of purr-sonality and is very outgoing and social!

If you’d like to give Nera the perfect home to retire to, visit our website at hswestmi.org/adoptablecats

2. HSWM Mitten Apparel Fundraiser

HSWM is partnering with Bonfire to create some incredible new apparel! Check out our brand new, limited edition HSWM Mitten gear at bonfire.com/hswm-mitten/ [bonfire.com]

This design features lots of HSWM animal-themed icons in the shape of our great state to show off your Michigan pride and your support for rescue pets! If you love this design--buy now--it's only available for TWO WEEKS until Sunday, November 21st!

Or, if you're looking for other HSWM gear for yourself or the holiday gifting season, visit bonfire.com/store/hswm [bonfire.com] to see all of our available designs. A portion of all Bonfire proceeds will be donated to help animals in need!

3. Community Vaccine ClinicsVaccines have been at the forefront of many people's minds lately, but besides vaccines for yourself, have you been keeping track of your pet's vaccinations?

If you've fallen on to hard times and are struggling to afford vaccines through your vet clinic, HSWM wants to help! We offer Community Vaccine Clinics all year round for those in need--including an offsite walk-in clinic today, Nov 12th, from 11am to 2pm, at UCOMM.

For more details and to see if you qualify, visit our website at hswestmi.org/vaccine-clinics [hswestmi.org]

4. Offsite Adoption Event

Have you been meaning to adopt but struggle to make it out to our shelter? No problem- HSWM wil bring their adoptable pets to YOU!

Join them this Saturday, November 13th, from 10am to 2pm for an offsite adoption event at Betten Baker GMC Buick in Hudsonville. Visit our mobile adoption trailer and check out all of our pets available for adoption.

Who knows, you might just find your newest furry family member!

