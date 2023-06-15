Medical Moment: Varicose and Spider Veins

WEST MICHIGAN — Summer is almost here, and that has many of us breaking out our warm weather wardrobe. But, if you have spider or varicose veins, you may not be as ready to pull out the shorts or skirts. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that more than 50 percent of women and 40 percent of men face abnormal leg veins.

· Many people don’t seek treatment because they’re embarrassed, they question the effectiveness of treatment, or they’re worried about a painful experience.

· Corewell Health Vein Center, formerly known as Spectrum Health, provides innovative treatment that could give you faster results with less discomfort.

What is the difference between spider and varicose veins?

· Varicose veins are large, raised, swollen blood vessels that twist and turn. They usually develop in the legs and can be seen through the skin. You might have what appears to be ropy or cord-like veins.

· Spider veins are a milder form of varicose veins. They are smaller and can be red, purple, or blue. Spider veins are easily visible through the skin, as well. We treat them on the legs, but they may also appear on the face. While spider veins are not dangerous, they can make people self-conscious.

Why do we get varicose or spider veins?

· Spider and varicose veins are both caused by poor valve function, typically in a person’s legs.

· As blood circulates through the lower extremities, it must return to the heart traveling against gravity. Our vessels have one-way valves that open and close so blood can’t flow backwards. When these valves weaken blood can pool in the vein causing increased pressure and enlarging the vein.

What factors may cause varicose and spider veins?

· Age: As you get older, your veins can lose elasticity causing them to stretch. The valves in your veins may become weak, allowing blood that should be moving toward your heart to flow backward. The veins appear blue because they contain deoxygenated blood, which is in the process of being recirculated through the lungs.

· Pregnancy: Some pregnant women develop varicose veins. Pregnancy increases the volume of blood in your body, but decreases the flow of blood from your legs to your pelvis. Varicose veins that develop during pregnancy generally improve without medical treatment within three months after delivery.

· Obesity: Being overweight can make it harder for your heart to pump blood

· Lack of movement: Sitting or standing for a long time may force your veins to work harder to pump blood to your heart. This may be a bigger problem if you sit with your legs bent or crossed.

· Sun exposure: This can cause spider veins on the cheeks or nose of a fair-skinned person.

Are varicose veins dangerous?

· Varicose veins are rarely cause for concern, but depending on your other risk factors, they can be a signal of something more serious.

· Generally, they cause burning, aching pain. Your legs can feel heavy and fatigued. They can swell, making the skin itchy and irritated from compromised circulation. Daily activities can become painful, or you may even avoid doing them. This affects quality of life and a healthy activity level. If you have venous disease and don’t treat it, more dangerous risks, such as blood clots, can occur

· Varicose veins may be an early symptom of something else. In many cases, there is a lot more to it than just a cosmetic problem. If you get ulcers on your legs or if your varicose veins bleed, you need to see a physician right away.

What are some tips to help people reduce their risk of spider or varicose veins?

· Wear sunscreen

· Avoid high heels

· Walk or run regularly to strengthen muscles and circulation

· Maintain a healthy weight to allow optimal blood flow

· Elevate legs when resting

· Wear compression stockings

How do treatments vary?

· Spider veins commonly are treated with:

Ø Sclerotherapy: in this procedure, a member of our team injects spider veins with a solution that scars and closes those veins. In a few weeks, treated veins should fade. Although the same vein may need to be injected more than once, sclerotherapy is effective if done correctly. Sclerotherapy doesn't require anesthesia and can be done in your doctor's office.

· Varicose veins are treated by:

Ø Venaseal: a new “glue-gun” style system seals veins with an adhesive, it eliminates the risk of burning or nerve injury. Patients aren’t required to wear compression stockings after the procedure, so this is a great option for the summer months . And the treatment can be performed on both legs the same day. This new option only requires one anesthetic injection.

Ø Sclerotherapy: again, this treatment uses a liquid chemical to close off a varicose vein. The chemical is injected into the vein causing irritation and scarring inside the vein. The irritation and scarring cause the vein to close off, and the bulging veins fade away. Typically, patients use compression hose after treatment to promote healing.

Ø Phlebectomy: tiny incisions are made in the skin to remove larger bulky veins

Ø Radiofrequency ablation: similar to venaseal, but uses heat to seal the vein shut. Patients are required to wear compression post-op

How can I schedule a free vein screening?

· We offer a couple of ways to schedule an appointment.

You can login into your MyChart and complete a brief survey to schedule a free vein or vascular screening.

