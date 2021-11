Slicing and dicing in the kitchen isn't just for adults, MasterChef Junior proves that some of the smallest hands can whip up some of the biggest dishes! Malia, Season Seven Finalist, spoke with FOX 17 Morning Mix about her experience.

See for yourself as MasterChef and MasterChef Junior contestants take the stage, going head to head in the kitchen, on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 7pm DeVos Performance Hall, Grand Rapids.

For more details go to mastercheflive.com