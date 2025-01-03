Maple Hill Golf's Liquidation Sale starts today

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's happening! Golfers in West Michigan know that the Maple Hill Golf Liquidation Sale offers up some incredible deals and they are hosting their massive liquidation sale this weekend at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.

Bob Kitchen brought a variety of items to the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to give shoppers a sneak peek at the deals and high-quality items golfers can buy at this huge sale.

From noon to 8pm today, and 8am to 5pm tomorrow, you can find huge discounts on golf equipment, apparel, and more at the Sturrus Sports & Fitness Center (1580 Fulton Street East).

Admission is $5 for adults at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free

Doors open at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 29 for Black Friday deals.

Maple Hill Golf is located at 5555 Ivanrest Ave. SW, in Grandville.

Shop in store or online at maplehillgolf.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok