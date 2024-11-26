Maple Hill Golf's Black Friday sale gives golfers huge deals on high-quality golf items

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The active holiday shopping season is upon us and for golfers looking for a great Black Friday deal, head to Maple Hill Golf!

Bob Kitchen brought a variety of items to the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to give shoppers a sneak peek at the deals and high-quality items golfers can buy at this huge sale.

Doors open at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 29 for Black Friday deals.

Maple Hill Golf is located at 5555 Ivanrest Ave. SW, in Grandville.

Shop in store or online at maplehillgolf.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok