Make 'Grandma Magic's Pancake School' your next great read with the kids

Debbie Wolski is no stranger to the world of words and whimsy. The acclaimed author has previously delighted readers with her enchanting childrens books, including "The Littlest Mermaid," "The Twelve Dancing Princesses," and "The Princess and the Pea." Her stories are known for their vibrant characters, heartwarming themes, and captivating illustrations, making them beloved by children and adults alike.

Now, Debbie Wolski is back with a brand-new culinary adventure that's sure to make your mouth water: "Grandma Magic's Pancake School." In this delightful tale, Grandma Magic invites her grandchildren to a special pancake-making school, where they learn the secrets to creating fluffy, golden-brown pancakes with a touch of magic. Filled with delectable recipes and charming illustrations, "Grandma Magic's Pancake School" is more than just a collection of recipes; it's a heartwarming story about family, tradition, and the magic of creating something delicious. Themes in the book will help parents teach their kids about patience, perseverance, and the importance of practice.

You can find her books online or at your favorite local bookstore.

