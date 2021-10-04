Magical recipes in the Hocus Pocus cookbook

Halloween is always a fun time to whip up some spooktacular recipes. You'll find some great ones in The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook by Bridget Thoreson.

Whether you’re attending a surprise rave in town or just spending “a quiet evening at home,” you’ll enchant anyone who tastes these frightfully appetizing recipes, including Baked Witch Casserole; Mischief Night Pasta; Bones of 100 Chickens; Mother’s Scorpion Pie; Life Potion Soup; William’s Wormy Bed Dirt Cake; Dead Man’s Toes, Dead Man’s Toes; Brown Butter Booooook Blondies; Burning Rain of Death Punch; Airhead Virgin Mocktail; and much more!

You can purchase the cookbook at locations such as Target, Barnes and Noble, Amazon and more.