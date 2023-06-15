Magic City Grill Fest brings great food, competition together

COLON, Mi. — Everyone is invited to come hungry to the Magic City Grill Fest on Saturday, June 17. The grillers will be there bright and early at 7:00 am to fire up those grills (no propane or electric!) to get ready for three rounds of fierce competition, from pork ribs, to chicken to sliders. There's also an open round where chefs can get creative - think pizza or cheesecake! Tasting begins at 11:00 and tickets are $20. There will also be a 32-team cornhole tournament, a raffle for a Sonic Rocket Grill and accessories and grills available to buy. All the proceeds go to the Colon American Legion. Lean more at magiccitygrillfest.com.