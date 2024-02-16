Local photographer wins Silver Medal in national photo contest

For over a quarter of a century, Angela Lawson has been taking photos and has occasionally submitted shots into the International Photographic Competition as part of a national convention called ImagingUSA. Her most recently entry struck silver! While Lawson specializes in both pets and people, it was a photo of her son that took the prize.

But her passion really lies with something she calls Legacy Sessions. These sessions are specifically for pet owners with pets in their senior years or that have been diagnosed with a terminal illness. Lawson focuses on the bond between both pet and owner and showcases that relationship with her work.

Lawson paid us a visit to talk more about what she does, including offering classes to teach others how to take great photos of their pets.

Watch our interview to learn more and if you're interested in contacting Angela or want to see more of her amazing work, you can find here website here: aglphotography.net