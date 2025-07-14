Local Mother/Son Create Poetry Book to Spark Creativity

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In a world often dominated by screens, one local mother-son team is bringing the simple joy of poetry and imagination to the forefront. Grand Rapids-based author Laurel Dykema and her son, Riley, have teamed up to create "Little Poems for Big Imaginations," a heartfelt collection of poems written by Lauren and charmingly illustrated by Riley.

The book began as Laurel wrote and read her poems to her young son, capturing the delightful and often humorous perspective of a child's world. Created from the "little moments" of life, the book not only aims to deliver poetry but spark creativity in the reader. The last portion of the book is dedicated to allowing the reader to take their hand at writing.

"Little Poems for Big Imaginations" is more than just a book; it's a testament to the creative bond between a parent and child and a beautiful reminder for families to find the magic in their daily lives. It encourages kids to let their imaginations run wild and for parents to listen closely to the wonderful ideas their children have.

For families looking for a new bedtime read or a spark of creative inspiration, this locally-grown book is a perfect choice.

"Little Poems for Big Imaginations" is available for purchase online on Amazon.

