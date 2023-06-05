Local bestselling author releases second novel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Lindsay MacMillan is kicking off her national book tour for 'Double Decker Dreams', her second release. The story follows Kat, an American consultant on a six month project in London as she navigates her life, love and career across the pond. It's a story very much inspired by MacMillan's own life. She graduated from Mattawan High School 11 years ago, and went on to attend Dartmouth University. She knew she wanted to be an author at a young age, but also came from a business-minded family. MacMillan was able to straddle both paths through her education and career. As she moved up the ranks on Wall Street, she kept writing and found huge success with her first release, 'The Heart of the Deal'. She eventually left her vice president position at Goldman Sachs to write full time. She says she wrote this latest novel in London tea shops while watching the double-decker buses pass by.

You can pick up both novels at any bookstore, and learn more about the author by visiting her website, lindsaykatmacmillan.com.