Local Artist Giuliana's Canvases Partners with Comfort Cases to Bring Art and Hope to Foster Youth

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Local artist Giuliana, the creative force behind Giuliana's Canvases, has formed a partnership with Comfort Cases, a national non-profit dedicated to providing essential items to children entering the foster care system.

Her collaboration with Comfort Cases began through her involvement with the Kalamazoo Jeter's Leaders program. As part of a social change trip, she volunteered at a Comfort Cases event in Maryland, assisting with packing hundreds of backpacks for foster children. It was during this hands-on experience that Giuliana felt something essential was missing from each bag – a piece of art. Believing strongly in the healing and comforting power that art can provide, she was determined to add this vital element for the children.

Giuliana's has a strong connection to this cause, stemming from her upbringing where she helped care for two cousins who were adopted through the system, with her grandparents serving as their foster parents.

Giuliana took the initiative to reach out to Rob Scheer, the founder of Comfort Cases, with her innovative idea to include her unique artwork in the backpacks. Scheer was immediately receptive to her vision, and from that conversation, the impactful partnership was forged. Now, through "Giuliana's Canvases," her art will add an extra layer of comfort and a personal touch to the cases distributed to foster youth across the nation, sending a powerful message that they are seen, valued, and genuinely cared for.

For more information on Comfort Cases, visit comfortcases.org.

