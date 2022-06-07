LMCU Ballpark hosting 'Drinks on the Diamond'

It's always a good time at LMCU Ballpark but soon you'll have the chance to actually step onto the field for some fundraising. Drinks on the Diamond is happening on Thursday, June 23 and offers guests great food, drinks, and fun. All of the proceeds from the event support the Whitecaps Community Foundation's programs. Watch the video for more information from Jenny Garone of the West Michigan Whitecaps and get your tickets today!