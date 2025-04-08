Level Up Your Weekend: Kalamazoo Comic Con Returns

The annual Kalamazoo Comic Con is back and promises a weekend packed with pop culture excitement. From Friday to Sunday, April 11-13, the Kalamazoo Expo Center will transform into a haven for comic book enthusiasts, movie buffs, gamers, cosplayers, and anyone who loves a good dose of fandom.

The Kalamazoo Comic Con offers a wide array of attractions and activities to keep attendees entertained all weekend long. This year's impressive guest list includes Christopher Daniel Barnes (Spider-Man: The Animated Series, The Little Mermaid), Derek Mears (Friday the 13th (2009), Swamp Thing), Maurice LaMarche (Pinky and the Brain, Futurama), Rob Paulsen (Pinky and the Brain, Animaniacs), J. Michael Tatum (Black Butler, Attack on Titan), Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), Brandon McInnis (My Hero Academia), Jeff Brockton (Ghostface in Scream 3), David Eddings (Claptrap in Borderlands), and Daniel Romero (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett). Get autographs, photo ops, and hear behind-the-scenes stories from these talented individuals.

Discover the incredible talent of comic book artists, writers, and creators. Purchase unique artwork, get sketches, and connect with the people behind your favorite characters and stories. Browse a vast selection of comic books (from vintage classics to the latest releases), graphic novels, toys, collectibles, apparel, and all sorts of geeky treasures from numerous vendors.

Of course, you can always get dressed up! Prepare to be amazed by the creativity and craftsmanship of cosplayers showcasing their elaborate costumes. Capture photos and maybe even participate in the cosplay contest!

Immerse yourself in the gaming area, featuring video games, tabletop games, and tournaments where you can test your skills and connect with fellow gamers.

Tickets for the Kalamazoo Comic Con are available for individual days or as a 3-day pass. Purchasing tickets in advance online is recommended and often provides a cost saving compared to buying at the door. There are also VIP packages available for those seeking an enhanced convention experience with exclusive perks. Kids aged 5-12 have discounted ticket prices, and children under 5 get in free. You can find ticket information and purchase options at www.grcomiccon.com/tickets.