Lavender Life Company begins harvest season and continues its mission to help kids in foster care

The sweet smell of lavender is inescapable as the harvest is in full bloom at Lavender Life Farms in Caledonia. Take a short trip to the farm and wander to find some serenity

Lavender Life Company's commitment to helping kids in the foster care system has grown so much, that it's become a standalone non-profit. The Fox 17 Morning Mix took a trip to the farm in Caledonia to learn more about the farm's owners, Vic and Vickie, and the work they do beyond the farm.

Lavender Life Farms is hosting the Lavender Harvest Festival now through July 6. Guests can stroll through 30 acres filled with thousands of lavender plants to smell and harvest, visit the barn shop to purchase lavender products and baked goods, and learn about their mission involving the Xander Bunny.

Purchase a car pass for the festival, or start shopping online at lavender-life.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok