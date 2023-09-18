Lap the Lake for Luca

John and Liz Foley lost their son Luca to Trisomy 18 when he was just 5 months old. They learned of his diagnosis early on in the pregnancy, but they knew he would be a fighter. In his short life, he was never able to leave the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. In honor of what would have been Luca's first birthday, John rode his bike 954 miles around Lake Michigan to raise awareness of Trisomy 18, and raise money for the Lurie Children’s NICU.

If you would like to learn more about Trisomy 18, check out this website. To learn more about the Foley family or to donate to the cause, head to their Instagram page.