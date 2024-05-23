Lakeshore Elemental Gala celebrates those served in the military

A two-day celebration known as the Lakeshores Elemental Gala is coming to Grand Haven aiming to celebrate Marine aviation, veterans, and their service.

On June 7 & 8, join Creative Community Entertainment for an unforgettable experience packed with excitement, learning, and gratitude towards veterans.

The gala will have STEM Activities, and hands-on workshops featuring aviation, marine, and engineering-specific activities. Dive into the latest technology used by first responders and the military, offering an immersive learning adventure for all ages.

On June 7 at dusk, there will be a breathtaking Drone Light Show in the skies above Grand Haven at Mulligan’s Hollow. Witness the marvel of drone swarm technology as it paints the night sky with mesmerizing shapes and 3D formations, a visual feast sure to leave you in awe!

The event aims to deepen understanding and appreciation for the sacrifices made by our veterans and currently serving military personnel. We'll be connecting veterans with each other and with vital support networks through informational booths, networking sessions, and partnerships with veteran service providers.