Michigan has changed its distracted driving law and those changes go into effect on June 30. Watch this latest installment of Know the Law to learn what the new language will mean to those driving on Michigan's roads with their cell phones. If you have further questions you can contact Tom at Sinas Dramis Law Firmor call 616-301-3333.

Sponsored by Sinas Dramis Law Firm. Contents of the article provided by Sinas Dramis Law Firm Blog.