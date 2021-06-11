Kids will love these easy summer patriotic ice cream recipes

As the heat cranks up, ice cream is a favorite way to cooll day. Kylees Scales of Kylee's Kitchen showed us how Hudsonville Ice Cream can come to the rescue!

American Fireworks is a Limited Edition flavor by Hudsonville Ice Cream which is back by popular demand from last summer! The flavor features sweet and sour ice cream combined with ribbons of sour cherry swirl and blue popping candy—making this flavor an all-around blast.

A Red Velvet Cobbler Sundae is an easy and festive dessert bursting with flavor, plus, cobbler is so versatile; you can adapt the ingredients to incorporate your favorite summer fruit.

You can find American Fireworks, other summer Limited Edition flavor, Blueberry Graham Delight and all other Hudsonville flavors near you using Hudsonville's Scoop Locator on their website, www.hudsonvilleicecream.com

Visit kyleeskitchenblog.com for the full Red Velvet Cobbler Sundae recipe and more!