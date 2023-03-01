Kids Food Basket continues to expand to serve students across west Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mi. — March is Nutrition Month, a time to focus on the importance of a balanced diet and eating healthy foods. But sadly, for some, accessing those foods is a challenge. That is why Kids Food Basket chooses March for their Go Orange campaign, to spread the message of what they do and encourage all of us to help them in their mission to provide nourishing foods to children across west Michigan, and that impact continues to grow.

Muskegon County is one of the areas of growth for Kids Food Basket. Sixth grade teacher Carina Freeman knows how important healthy food is. She says, “Right here in our community is a food desert which means we don't have access walking access to healthy fresh foods. And so that affects we can go as simple as that affects your brain that affects your learning and the connections possible.” That’s why she’s made it a priority to feed both brains and bellies in her classroom. "You can't teach a student if they're hungry they need to eat they need to have a nutritious breakfast first thing in the morning. As a mother and their teacher, that's really important to me. So as soon as they walk in the door, I have breakfast laid out for them. And we eat together as a family we chat over breakfast, and it goes all the way through. We have snacks after specials and then lunch and then we get sent home with fresh food.”

Every day, many of the students at Three Oaks Public School Academy go home with a sack supper from Kids Food Basket, so they have some healthy options when they get home. Andre McClanahan is the Transportation Director; he is in charge of distributing those bags. "Somebody’s coming to them saying here, I am investing in you and it's giving them the full, it's almost like an investment. And it's almost like we're doing something nice for them. And every child they just love when we pamper them and so giving them those lunches puts a smile on their face, especially on days where we have the little meat sticks and the puddings that really puts a smile so we kind of become their heroes.”

Beyond the sack suppers, Mrs. Freeman also uses Kids Food Basket as part of her curriculum. "I wanted to make math tangible for my students and so I worked with KFB to help them see ratios and cook fresh foods with that. And we had community members come in and taste the food and that's been wonderful.” She also took her class to the farm in Kent county, where they were able to see how it’s grown, cook, and enjoy those fresh foods with their friends. She hopes it’s planting a seed in these young minds, inspiring them to perhaps be the change in their community.