Kids' Food Basket invites community to Go Orange for National Nutrition Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids’ Food Basket (KFB) is inviting the community to Go Orange this month as it continues to address food insecurity.

March is National Nutrition Month, and the Grand Rapids nonprofit says area businesses and organizations will compete in activities designed to lower barriers to food access.

We’re also told students at 60 schools will be educated on food insecurity March 20–24, through which they will be directed to ways they can help.

“Food insecurity is a problem that affects too many people in West Michigan, and there are things that we all can do to help,” says Vice President of Development Ashley Diersch. “Every year, we are inspired by how our community answers the call to Go Orange with us.”

Members of the public can participate in Go Orange by playing Tic-Tac-Go Orange! KFB says prizes will go out to those who clear one row.

Wear orange and donate Wish List items on Go Orange Day March 24.

The nonprofit says it is also looking for volunteers at its three locations in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

Visit KFB’s website to find out how to get involved.

