Kent District Library offering money management camp for teens

It's never too early to teach kids how to handle money responsibly and the Kent District Library wants to help. They've partnered with Centennial Securities to offer a one-day camp on Monday, June 19 at the Kentwood branch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event free and aimed at children ages 11 to 17.

This comprehensive and engaging program will educate kids about money management, budgeting, saving and investing. Lunch will be provided at noon.

No registration is necessary and will be offered first-come, first served.

Learn more about the event by watching our segment or you can get more info on their website.