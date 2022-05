Keeping young minds fed is one thing. But the Kent District Library wants to nourish those young bodies, too! Once again, they have partnered with Feeding America of West Michigan to offer free lunches over the summer. It's called the Gather 2 Grow: LUnches at the Library. Joyann Huston-Swanson, the library's Bookmobile operator, joined us on the Mix to tell us more.

Segment sponsor: Kent District Library